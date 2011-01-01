MySpace Plans To Fire Half Its People

This isn’t MySpace HQ. It was going to be, but plans were scrapped.

MySpace, the social network often mistaken for a down arrow, is planning fire about half of its 1,100 people, Liz Gannes reports.The idea is to get the thing into shape for a sale. Lately, MySpace got into producing some of its own original content. One video we saw, about an awards ceremony put on my a stoner magazine, wasn’t half bad.



There’s also been a recent redesign and a new search ad deal with Google. Apparently none of that was able to turn around momentum.

Makes sense though. Do you know anyone who still uses MySpace?

Funny that it wasn’t a year ago that we reported News Corp was looking to dump MySpace, and PR people called to scream our ear off about it.

