MySpace Picks Up Another Ex-Yahoo (NWS, YHOO)

MySpace continues its raid of Yahoo: Andy Wiedlin, former VP of Northwest Sales for Yahoo, joins MySpace as RVP of West Coast sales, making him the fourth Yahoo exec to join MySpace in the last three months.



The announcement confirms a Valleywag report from last month.

Andy joins fellow ex-Yahoos Valeh Valiki, Manu Thapar, and Tish Whitcraft at MySpace.

