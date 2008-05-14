MySpace (NWS) Wins $235 Million Spam Judgment

MySpace won a $235 million judgment against two prominent spammers who sent junk mail to members of the social network. The Federal District Court in Los Angeles on Monday fined Sanford Wallace (aka “Spamford” or “spam king”) and Walter Rines $233,777,500 for violating the CAN-SPAM act, the largest amount ever awarded in such a case, and $1,500,000 under California’s anti-phishing statute, a first for the statute. MySpace claimed the pair sent nearly 736,000 messages to its members, according to the Associated Press.



This is a nice victory for News Corp.’s (NWS) MySpace, but unlikely to mean much in the long run: Service providers often have trouble collecting such fines, and in any case, this won’t do anything to deter future offenders who set up shop outside the U.S. But spam’s awful enough that we’re happy to see anyone win any battle against it.

