MySpace Music Launch Slightly Pushed Back, More Details Emerge

MySpace Music, the social networking site’s new JV with the record industry, will launch next Thursday, Sept. 18, a source tells SAI’s Peter Kafka. That’s a slight delay from the site’s previous launch target — Sept. 15 — but no big deal.



Meanwhile, Fortune’s Devin Leonard covers the JV in a lengthy profile posted to the magazine’s Web site today. Highlights:

Amazon (AMZN), not Apple’s (AAPL) iTunes or another vendor, will officially handle music downloads.

Labels “want a penny each time someone listens to a song,” which means MySpace will need to charge $10 for every 1,000 ad impressions to break even. Or will it? PaidContent’s Rafat Ali spoke to a source that says a “penny per song is not an accurate number, but the numbers are more based on revenue share, ad sales, and branded environments.” Media buyers say MySpace is currently averaging $3 per 1,000 impressions.

Toyota, McDonald’s, and State Farm are sponsoring the launch.

