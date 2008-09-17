MySpace Music Launch Delayed?

MySpace Music’s launch, originally scheduled for yesterday, then moved to Thursday of this week, may get pushed back a week or more. Label sources tell us MySpace reps told them yesterday that the launch may be delayed but didn’t have a firm date either way.



What’s the holdup — assuming there is one? Two obvious possibilities:

MySpace Music only has three of the four big labels signed up, but is negotiating with lone holdout EMI. It would make more sense to open up the doors once all of the big guys are signed on. MySpace Music doesn’t have a CEO, though it has been casting about for one for most of this year. But Chris DeWolfe and company are reportedly close to hiring either former Facebook COO Owen Van Natta or former CBS Radio president Andy Schuon. It wouldn’t be crucial, but it would be nice, to have one of those guys in place before starting.

UPDATE: Our newly educated guess is that the holdup is related to EMI. This is augurs well for MySpace: A service with just three of the four majors is certain to frustrate users (“where’s Coldplay?” etc) and frustrating users at launch is an excellent way to screw yourself. Much better to have to scramble a bit prior to launch and get EMI on board instead of trying to fix a damaged reputation afterward.

