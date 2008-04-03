MySpace Music Announcement Today

MySpace will be formally announcing its music joint venture with the big music labels today, via a conference call scheduled for 11am est. What we’re hoping to hear about (but dubious about our odds):
- Amount of cash and equity given out to participating labels (Universal Music, WMG, Sony-BMG)
- Revenue splits for participating labels
- Assumptions about ad revenue potential for the music site
- Rationale for spinning music business out of MySpace
Anything we’re missing, or you want to hear about? Let us know: We may even lob in a question on your behalf. pkafka AT alleyinsider DOT com or use our anonymous tip box.
