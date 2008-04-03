MySpace Music Announcement Today

MySpace will be formally announcing its music joint venture with the big music labels today, via a conference call scheduled for 11am est. What we’re hoping to hear about (but dubious about our odds):



Amount of cash and equity given out to participating labels (Universal Music, WMG, Sony-BMG)

Revenue splits for participating labels

Assumptions about ad revenue potential for the music site

Rationale for spinning music business out of MySpace

Anything we’re missing, or you want to hear about? Let us know: We may even lob in a question on your behalf. pkafka AT alleyinsider DOT com or use our anonymous tip box.

