MySpace Music And EMI: Just About There?

MySpace Music has held up its launch, originally scheduled for last week, presumably so that MySpace CEO Chris DeWolfe can bring EMI Music Group on board. So this should be a good sign: We’re told Chris DeWolfe was seen at EMI’s London HQ yesterday.



Obligatory to-be-sure paragraph: To be sure, Chris DeWolfe doesn’t actually have to travel to London to get a deal done with the people at EMI. We’re pretty sure everyone involved has access to email, fax machines, plane tickets, etc. So yesterday’s sighting doesn’t guarantee that EMI has been brought into the fold. But it’s not a bad sign, right?

