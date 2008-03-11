MySpace: More Addictive Than Facebook

Mixed news for MySpace: Traffic growth is non-existent at News Corp.’s (NWS) social networking site, at least in the U.S. Silver lining: MySpace is still far more popular than rival Facebook, and its members visit the site more often than Facebook’s.



Last month, 65.7 million people visited MySpace in the U.S., down 1% year-over-year, while Facebook garnered 28.6 million unique visitors, up 77% year-over-year, according to Compete. That means despite Facebook’s well-documented growth last year, it’s still just 44% the size of MySpace.

And despite Facebook’s well-documented efforts to get people to use its site more often — apps, news feeds, etc. — visitors still use MySpace more frequently. The average MySpace visitor used the site 14.5 times in February — 27% more than the average Facebook user, which visited the site 11.4 times in February.

How’d they compare with other social networking sites? Pretty well. Classmates.com users only averaged 1.9 visits per unique in February, while Orkut’s small handful of U.S. visitors used the site an average 15.1 times last month.

What Compete’s stats don’t show: So-called “engagement” is shrinking — recent ComScore stats show the time MySpace users spend on the site dropping 24% year-over-year.

