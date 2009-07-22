Ning Raises Round At $750 Million Valuation

- Ning raises another $15 million at $750 million valuation [BoomTown]
- Amazon will make 400,000 out-of-print books from the University of Michigan’s library available on Kindle [TechFlash]
- Yahoo is trying to sell HotJobs, Small Business [peHub]
- Yahoo, AT&T reach ad-selling agreement [StreetSider]
- Pirate Bay sale looking shakey of legal questions [PaidContent]
- Aaron Sorkin’s Facebook Movie will be “smart and nasty enough” [CNET]
- Kevin Spacey can’t convince David Letterman to use Twitter [Gawker]
- Hispanics are crucial to video game industry growth [IndustryGamers]
- September will be bad for Condé Nast [MediaMemo]
- Dan Rather wins access to 3,000 documents related to CBS’s move to fire him [NYT]
- A branded channel on YouTube costs $200,000 [HuffPo]
- $65 billion goes from ad-spending, to in-house marketing [Forbes]
- rumour: Verizon will subsidise the Apple Tablet [TheStreet]
