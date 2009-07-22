Ning Raises Round At $750 Million Valuation

Nicholas Carlson
marc andreessen tbi

  • Ning raises another $15 million at $750 million valuation [BoomTown]
  • Amazon will make 400,000 out-of-print books from the University of Michigan’s library available on Kindle [TechFlash]
  • Yahoo is trying to sell HotJobs, Small Business [peHub]
  • Yahoo, AT&T reach ad-selling agreement [StreetSider]
  • Pirate Bay sale looking shakey of legal questions [PaidContent]
  • Aaron Sorkin’s Facebook Movie will be “smart and nasty enough” [CNET]
  • Kevin Spacey can’t convince David Letterman to use Twitter [Gawker]
  • Hispanics are crucial to video game industry growth [IndustryGamers]
  • September will be bad for Condé Nast [MediaMemo]
  • Dan Rather wins access to 3,000 documents related to CBS’s move to fire him [NYT]
  • A branded channel on YouTube costs $200,000 [HuffPo]
  • $65 billion goes from ad-spending, to in-house marketing [Forbes]
  • rumour: Verizon will subsidise the Apple Tablet [TheStreet]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

sai-us