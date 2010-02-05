MySpace Losing Jason Hirschhorn, Chief Product Officer

After less than a year at the job, Jason Hirschhorn is leaving MySpace, TechCrunch reports, citing multiple sources.



Jason was brought in as the Chief Product Officer for the struggling social network last April. He was hired by Jon Miller, who is in charge of digital at News Corp.

According to TechCrunch, Jason and MySpace CEO Owen Van Natta weren’t getting along.

Jason is a former Sling Media and MTV Networks executive.

