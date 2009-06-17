MySpace Layoffs Hit Events, Data Warehouse, Ad Solutions Groups Hard

We’re starting to hear more from the scene at MySpace, where a third of the News Corp (NWS) social network got laid off today.



Employees are getting two months severance. The divisions getting hit hardest are events, data warehouse, ad solutions.

“It’s a bloodbath in here,” says a source. “Everyone’s just standing around the office, not getting any work done, hugging each other.”

It’s been an awkward and sad day for remaining and departing employees alike.

“They’re calling people into conference rooms one by one. One person got called in and was going to have it with her boss over phone… only to be told it had to be rescheduled in half an hour!!”

Please keep us up to date with more information: 727 507 1699 or [email protected]

