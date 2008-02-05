MySpace: Just About Ready To Open Platform (NWS)

MySpace’s long drum roll in advance of its Facebook-like application platform is just about over. News Corp.’s social network pulls back the curtain on its developer platform site today; applications will go live in a month.

We’re not equipped to parse the technical details of the launch, but we do think we have a grip on the financial proposition MySpace is offering app developers — it’s the same one that Facebook offers. Developers will be able to put whatever ads (or anything else) they want on their “canvas” page that users visit to install, tweak or update the app. They can keep whatever revenue they generate.

MySpace says it will also allow developers to eventually use the site’s “hypertargeting” technology – both to buy ads promoting their apps, and to sell ads on the apps themselves. But that won’t be available at launch.

Regardless of specifics, it’s another chance to marvel at Facebook’s brilliant decision to launch its own platform last year. Facebook’s army of third-party developers, working for free, have yet to create a killer app for the site, but there’s no reason to think they won’t get to it eventually. In the meantime, they’ve generated a wave of interest in the site that’s propelling Facebook past MySpace — and forcing MySpace to belatedly open up itself.

