MySpace Joining Google's OpenSocial

We hear Google is planning to announce yet another partner to its anti-Facebook coalition today — News Corp.’s MySpace. Haven’t confirmed . Look for an announcement by the end of the day. This makes a lot of sense for both sides — MySpace has the social networking clout that none of Google’s other partners have, and anything that can help MySpace steal back some mindshare from Facebook — both in terms of users and developers — is a good thing.

Follow Up: Facebook investor Jim Breyer says he’s not opposed to working with OpenSocial

