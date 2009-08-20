MySpace Is Now A Top 15 Developer On Facebook

- With iLike deal, MySpace becomes the 14th most popular app-maker on Facebook [Inside Facebook]
- Facebook turns on its payments platform [Inside Facebook]
- Wikipedia launches an iPhone app [SMH]
- Report: Display ad market stabilizing [AdWeek]
- Flickr takes down an anti-Obama illustration [Valleywag]
- Apple’s new server farm is a “big-arse data centre” [Valleywag]
- Microsoft is working with phone-makers on a new Windows Mobile [CNET]
- Glenn Beck’s ratings keep climbing after racist remarks [Portfolio]
- Sports leagues think they can stop fans from live-blogging games [NYT]
- The history of “Just Do It” and other famous ad campaigns [NYT]
- Sci-Fi channel’s SyFy rebranding not so terrible afterall [TV By The Numbers]
- Famous journalists-turned-financiers have it rough [WSJ]
