MySpace Is Now A Top 15 Developer On Facebook

Nicholas Carlson
  • With iLike deal, MySpace becomes the 14th most popular app-maker on Facebook [Inside Facebook]
  • Facebook turns on its payments platform [Inside Facebook]
  • Wikipedia launches an iPhone app [SMH]
  • Report: Display ad market stabilizing [AdWeek]
  • Flickr takes down an anti-Obama illustration [Valleywag]
  • Apple’s new server farm is a “big-arse data centre” [Valleywag]
  • Microsoft is working with phone-makers on a new Windows Mobile [CNET]
  • Glenn Beck’s ratings keep climbing after racist remarks [Portfolio]
  • Sports leagues think they can stop fans from live-blogging games [NYT]
  • The history of “Just Do It” and other famous ad campaigns [NYT]
  • Sci-Fi channel’s SyFy rebranding not so terrible afterall [TV By The Numbers]
  • Famous journalists-turned-financiers have it rough [WSJ]

