MySpace Is Back! Really! Totally! Meet Jason and Mike! Wanna Interview Them?

From Newser: The Internet is a cruel, cruel business in which if you’re not going up, you’re going down, a decline which nobody has yet been much able to reverse. But over the last few days PR people have been frantically staging a roll-out of a new plan for MySpace and a series of “first” interviews with the company’s new co-CEOs, Jason Hirschhorn and Mike Jones.



First question: Do the reporters receiving these calls from the PR people and then actually doing interviews with the co-CEOs really believe MySpace has a hope in hell? (And, if so, on what evidence of one-time Internet category-killers bludgeoned and drubbed by their competitors accomplishing a turnaround?)

Continue reading at Newser →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.