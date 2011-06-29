Myspace Is Going To Fire 75% Of Its Employees

Myspace CEO Mike Jones

Photo: Wikimedia

Myspace is about to lay off 300 of its 400 employees, Alexia Tsotsis at TechCrunch reports.150 will be let go today, and another 150 will be put into a transition plan that lets them go in the next few weeks says Tsotsis.



News Corp. is currently trying to sell off the damaged social network. That sale could be closed as soon as this week.

