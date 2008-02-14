New MySpace Incubator Ready To Go. Where's The Old MySpace Incubator?

Leaving aside the possibility of a MySpace-Yahoo tieup, News Corp.’s social network is set to pull the curtains off of SlingShot Labs, an incubator for MySpace widgets, apps, etc.



As previously noted, SlingShot will be run by longtime MySpace guys Josh Berman and Colin Digiaro. The Santa Monica-based incubator will kick off with 40 employees and a $15 million budget, say “people with knowledge of the plans” — one of whom is presumably Chris DeWolfe, who grants an interview to BusinessWeek to talk up the project.

Our question: What happened to News Corp.’s FIM Labs, the company’s last widget incubator? Launched in 2006, FIM Labs was supposed to help News Corp. find the next YouTube, or at least the next Photobucket. Instead, it launched widget platform SpringWidgets, and not much more.

Will SlingShot perform any better? Who knows? But that may be a secondary concern for Chris, who’s still marking territory at News Corp. The incubator, he tells BizWeek, is “is my baby, my idea.”

