MySpace Hires New Exec To Head 'Open Platform'

News Corp.’s (NWS) MySpace has hired a new executive to lead its “open platform” business, the company tells us. Gerardo Capiel is MySpace’s new VP of product management for the MySpace Open Platform, and will lead MySpace’s efforts with companies who want to build apps for MySpace and use MySpace features on their own sites.

Capiel comes to MySpace from Gydget, an entertainment-focused widget company he founded. He was previously cofounder and CTO of Digital Impact, a digital marketing company. He attended MIT and has an MBA from Stanford.

MySpace and rival Facebook are both investing in similar services — MySpaceID and Facebook Connect — that let other Web sites and applications pull in information from the social networking services, as simple as your real name and as complex as your “social graph,” or your “friend” relationships.

What’s the point? For other sites and applications, it’s a lot easier than trying to recreate those features and relationships that users have already set up on MySpace and Facebook. For MySpace and Facebook, it’s more presence in their users’ lives, and potentially new sources of traffic and (someday) ad or licensing revenue.

Today, MySpace also announced new features for its MySpaceID service, including “activity streams” and OAuth and OpenID authentication. It also confirmed that it’s one of several companies working with Yahoo (YHOO) to plug their services into Yahoo’s new homepage.

