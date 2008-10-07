MySpace Hires Away Another Yahoo Exec (NWS, YHOO)

The Yahoo exodus continues. Valeh Vakili, director of U.S. sales operations for Yahoo, is leaving the company to join News Corp.’s MySpace, as SVP of sales and strategy and operations, CNET reports. At Yahoo, Vakili was in charge of integrating the sales teams whenever Yahoo acquired another company, and at MySpace, she’ll be in charge of the account management team.



This is the third exec that MySpace got from Yahoo since July, when they hired Manu Thapar, former head of engineering, and Tish Whitcraft, who came on to MySpace as SVP of customer care.

