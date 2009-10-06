MySpace Hires A CFO

Former MGM exec Mark Rosenbaum will become CFO of News Corp (NWS) social network MySpace, the company announced today.



“Having led companies at every stage of their development, Mark understands both startup culture and mature businesses, and is well suited to guide MySpace’s financial organisation through its next phase of growth,” MySpace CEO Owen Van Natta said in a canned quote. “We’re thrilled to add someone with his pedigree and experience to the team.”

Last week, News Corp reorganized Fox Interactive Media into News Corp Digital Media. PaidContent reported:

The group will oversee MySpace, IGN Entertainment, Fox Audience Network, Photobucket, Beliefnet, and Fox Mobile Group. The group has also announced the new management for the corporate group: exec team includes General Counsel and EVP of Business Affairs Dan Fawcett; EVP of Operations Jack Kennedy; EVP of Strategy and Corporate Development Jorge Espinel; and SVP of Safety, Security and Privacy Hemanshu Nigam. Essentially an umbrella body to support divisional digital teams. So reading the responsibilities: Jack is off M&A duties, and Jorge remains in the M&A saddle; Dan Fawcett add legal responsibilities to his portfolio, while Hemanshu’s looking at privacy and safety across all News Corp digital brands including MySpace.

Here’s Mark’s official bio:

As a highly regarded financial and business executive, Rosenbaum brings over 20-two years of business and corporate finance experience along with a deep understanding of the entertainment industry following senior financial roles at MGM, Gemstar-TV Guide (formerly a News Corporation Company), Twentieth Century Fox and Walt Disney Company. He earned his MBA from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Biology from UC San Diego.

