MySpace Hates App Scams Too

After the shakeout over deceptive business practices by some of the most popular applications on Facebook, everyone complicit is stepping out to proclaim how much they hate scams.



Facebook has announced higher standards for developers to adhere to and Zynga, arguably the top money maker on Facebook, has come out to clamp down on slimey marketing tactics.

Now MySpace, in a blog post by CEO Owen Van Natta, wants you to know they hate scams too and will enforce new policies to stop kids getting padded cell phone bills.

The newly updated terms of use below.

1. All MySpace users are entitled for a safe, scam-free application experience. 2. All offers to MySpace users must have a clear and accurate description which is not misleading or deceptive to users. 3. All offers to MySpace users must have a clear and conspicuous explanation of cost with no hidden fees. 4. No application is permitted to incentivise a user to provide their personal information in exchange for virtual goods or currency within the application. 5. Promotions that include hidden renewals without specific opt-in will not be permited.



