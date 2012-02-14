MySpace Has Gained A Million Users By Copying Spotify And Pandora

After losing 10 million users a month as recently as last March, MySpace will announce today that it has picked up one million new users since December, the New York Times reports.



The social network, now owned by Justin Timberlake and investors Tim and Chris Vanderhook, has done this by trying to reposition itself as a music-streaming site like Spotify or Pandora.

But Spotify is gaining users at a much faster rate than MySpace. In September, Spotify was gaining 250,000 users a day after forming its partnership with Facebook.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.