MySpace: Still In Poland*

Update: MySpace reps called SAI to insist operations in Poland are still on track, and to point out there’s inaccuracies in the Warsaw Business Journal report we cited.

MySpace says their Polish operations were based out of a recently closed Krakow office, not Warsaw. And the move doesn’t mean the company has given up: Instead, as part of a re-org of European operations, Polish MySpace will be administered out of the site’s Berlin office.

“We are continuing to grow in Poland,” MySpace reps insist, pointing us to the pl.myspace.com site.

MySpace reps declined to discuss usage stats or account growth on the Polish site.

Before: While MySpace (NWS) and Facebook continue their fight for eyeballs here in the USA, in Poland at least, Facebook has dealt MySpace a knock-out blow.

After only five months of trying to crack the Polish market, MySpace is pulling out. The service failed to gain ground against local site nasza-klasa and Polish Facebook.

Hard to say from this report whether MySpace’s service is shutting down in Poland entirely or just closing its Warsaw office, but the myspace.pl page returns basically nothing.

Warsaw Business Journal: Myspace, the popular social networking website, has failed to interest the national market and is shutting down its office in Warsaw. MySpace launched its Polish version in October 2008 but has failed to compete with nasza-klasa.pl and facebook.pl. MySpace is owned by Rupert Murdoch’s New Corp., which announced last year that it would be pulling out of another of its ventures in Poland, TV Puls.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.