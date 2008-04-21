MySpace Gets New Ad Boss, Faces Same Challenge (NWS)

As we had previously heard, MySpace (NWS) has turned marketing head Jeff Berman into its chief ad guy, as well. Jeff formally moves from EVP of marketing and content to the new title of president of sales and marketing. Somebody at News Corp. — presumably MySpace boss Chris DeWolfe — likes Jeff an awful lot: This is his second promotion since January; prior to that he was the head of MySpace TV. As far as we can tell, he’s never been in sales before.



The moves follows the defenestration of Mike Barrett, who ran ad sales for Fox Interactive Media, the News Corp. unit made up of MySpace and a handful of other web properties. Mike and his team had been laboring, unsuccesfully, to meet the sales goals that Rupert Murdoch laid out for FIM last summer.

