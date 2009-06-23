MySpace Fires Another 300, This Time Abroad

News Corp (NWS) social network MySpace will reduce its international staff from 450 employees to around 150. Earlier this month, MySpace laid-off 400 domestically.



“With roughly half of MySpace’s total user base coming from outside the U.S., maintaining productive and efficient operations in our international markets is important to users worldwide and our immediate financial strength,” said MySpace Chief Executive Officer Owen Van Natta in a statement.

“As we conducted our review of the company, it was clear that internationally, just as in the U.S., MySpace’s staffing had become too big and cumbersome to be sustainable in current market conditions. Today’s proposed changes are designed to transform and refine our international growth strategy.”

Last week, we reported it when a single source close to the company told us these cuts were coming. What that source and others close to Owen and new News Corp digital boss Jon MIller have told us is that in MySpace, Owen and Jon have found themselves trying to turnaround a company that’s much worse off than they orginally thought. Specifically, user-engagement and revenues are in shambles.

The good news is both executives are making hard decisions as fast as they can to salvage MySpace, still a very popular web site. Owen has cut headcount from a ridiculously bloated ~1500 to a more manageable ~750. Jon is restructuring Fox Interactive by channelling its human resources into portfolio companies that will either sink or swim.

As we’ve reported before, Jon and Owen are the new “adult supervision,” making “adult choices.” They’re tough, but fair.

Here’s the release:

Upon completion of the proposed plan, London, Berlin, and Sydney would become the primary regional hubs for MySpace’s international operations. Under the proposed plan, MySpace would place all existing offices in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, France, India, Italy, Mexico, Russia, Sweden, and Spain under review for possible restructure. MySpace China, a locally owned, operated, and managed company, and MySpace’s joint venture in Japan would not be affected by the proposed plan.



