MySpace: "Fine, Go Ahead and Sell Stuff." eBay, Are You Loving This News?

Eager to help double Fox Interactive Media’s revenue this year, News Corp’s MySpace (NWS) is considering lifting a ban on site commerce, CNN and the LA Times report. Users are selling and advertising stuff on their pages anyway, the site has found, so executives figure they might as well take a cut.



So, eBay (EBAY), how do you feel about this news? Last time we checked, MySpace had more U.S. users than you did. Do you think they’ll use your platform to sell stuff–or just the convenient tools that MySpace builds for them? What effect will that have on your already plummeting listing counts?

