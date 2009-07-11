MySpace Execs Rush For The Door

Layoffs are over at News Corp (NWS) social network MySpace, but the executive shakeout is not.



BoomTown puts the tally of suits heading for the door at five.

They are:

Top engineer Max Engel.

SVP of product management Tom Andrus.

MySpace international head head Travis Katz.

MySpace Music SVP of strategy and global marketing Jamie Kantrowitz.

President of Fox Digital Media Dan Fawcett will return to the News Corp mothership.

Update: A reader clues us in on several more departures.

There are great people here at our company that are/were top brass, who usually don’t get recognition like some of the other people you have written about so I thought I’d this quick note out to you on their behalf.

There’s Ulf Waschbusch, who was Director of Mobile Product, who was also an expert in his area. He contributed a great deal to MySpace, came from Google and was a Stanford MBA. He is someone who is a sound strategist and was really good at his area of expertise. With a Silicon Valley background he was valuable at MySpace.

There’s Ming Chen who was a Product Manager there who worked on important projects for the company with Tom Anderson and was probably one of the most knowledgeable people in the area of social networking at MySpace. Great at execution too. Everyone knew this guy. His departure was a huge loss to MySpace.

CJ Chaney also worked on much of the apps initiatives and worked very closely with the top execs at the company. He worked out of the Seattle office and built the MySpace Developer Platform with his team. He also worked on payment platform initiatives. Really smart guy who was a hard worker. A lot of things would not have gotten rolled out quickly without his involvement.

Eric Novins was an Engineer for MySpace photos. For a long time, he was the only engineer on the photos team, and acted both as Product Manager as well as Engineer. He worked to deliver site features really quickly prior to the company expanding the company to a point where quick delivery was more difficult. He cared deeply for MySpace, and we were sad to see him leave.

Most of these guys have been under the radar in the public eye, but they were well known as the MVP’s here at MySpace during their tenure.

There is also of course Allen Hurff who has been more public than the above. He was SVP of engineering. Internally, he is known for building the tech organisation and implementing .NET initiatives companywide and lead our company to change into an Agile/Scrum organisation early on.

Photo: Robert Scoble



