MySpace Could Charge For Some Content, Will Get More Into video games

Fox Business News interviewed News Corp (NWS) digital boss Jon MIller at a conference in California yesterday. Here’s what he said, when:



1:16, MySpace has always been part of defining popular culture. That’s what we have to get back to.

1:41, There’s a lot of clutter that gets in the way.

2:05, How will MySpace make money? Primarily ad-supported, with some premium content eventually.

2:32, 30% of adults in the US spend their time online, but only 9% of the dollars are online.

3:19, There’s going to be more gaming coming to MySpace.

4:20, Jon Miller explains what Hulu is.

5:00, Hulu proves old media can build stuff.

Watch the clip:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.