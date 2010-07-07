MySpace Could Be Sold Soon

Jay Yarow
mike jones

News Corp. could dump MySpace relatively soon, reports Michael Arrington at TechCrunch.

Arrington says that News Corp. wants to sell its self-serve ad platform Fox Audience Network (FAN). “If FAN is sold, it’s a solid bet that MySpace will quickly be sold, too,” Arrington writes.

FAN and MySpace are co-dependent. FAN gets half its ad dollars from MySpace.

Silver Lake, the PE shop that bought Skype, has a bid in for FAN.

We’ve previously heard that MySpace was up for sale and that Rupert wants $700 million for it.

Besides a buyer, MySpace is also looking for a third-party to sell its boatloads of non-premium ad inventory. Currently, Google does that as part of a $900 million deal it signed back in 2006. That deal expires this August. A source close to the situation says Google could renew, but for much less than the $300 million per year it paid last time around. Microsoft is a contender for the deal, too. 

