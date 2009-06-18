MySpace Cofounder Tom Anderson Remains Employed

We have more updates on News Corp (NWS) social network MySpace, which laid off 30% of its staff (about 400 people) yesterday.
Kara Swisher reports:
- Jeff Berman, MySpace’s president of sales and marketing, rumoured to be on the outs remains on the job.
- Angela Courtin, SVP of marketing, is safe too.
- MySpace cofounder and everybody’s first friend, Tom Anderson, is OK too. He will no longer be in an operational role, however.
- FIM CFO Ed McKenna is out.
