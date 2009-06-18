MySpace Cofounder Tom Anderson Remains Employed

We have more updates on News Corp (NWS) social network MySpace, which laid off 30% of its staff (about 400 people) yesterday.



Kara Swisher reports:

Jeff Berman, MySpace’s president of sales and marketing, rumoured to be on the outs remains on the job.

Angela Courtin, SVP of marketing, is safe too.

MySpace cofounder and everybody’s first friend, Tom Anderson, is OK too. He will no longer be in an operational role, however.

FIM CFO Ed McKenna is out.

