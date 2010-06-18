MySpace Co-President Jason Hirschhorn Out

MySpace Co-president Jason Hirschhorn is leaving the company, TechCrunch’s Michael Arrington reports.



Hirschhorn just confirmed the news on Twitter: “Yes i am moving back to NYC. Concrete jungle where dreams are made of. I believe in MySpace, its leader Jonesy and its wonderful team.”

And here’s a statement from News Corp digital boss Jon Miller: “We fully respect Jason’s decision to leave and his personal desire to return to New York. As many people know, Jason is like family to me, and as expected, he’s done everything we asked of him and more. We’re incredibly grateful for the passion and enthusiasm he brought to the company. And as I know Jason agrees, Mike Jones has done an outstanding job leading MySpace into its next evolution and is the right person to take the reins. There are no plans to bring in additional management.”

Earlier, a source close to the situation confirmed the news and told us that Jason is moving back to New York. In the meantime, he’ll help MySpace with the transition.

The last time we saw Jason, we asked him if he could name an Internet company that, after losing momentum the way MySpace has, managed to turn itself around.

“It hasn’t happened on the Internet,” he said.

