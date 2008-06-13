MySpace: Check Out Our Redesign! Facebook: Check Out Our Huge Developer Conference!

Dueling announcements from social networking’s biggest players today: MySpace (NWS) announced that it was overhauling its design, while Facebook announced that it would be holding its second annual F8 developers’ conference July 23rd.



It’s possible that the timing of the two items are unrelated, but the news is very much intertwined, because the sites’ fortunes are very much intertwined. MySpace’s overhaul, for instance, comes on the heels of Facebook’s overhaul: MySpace’s do-over is designed in part to make it look more Facebook-y, while Facebook’s facelift is designed to make it look less MySpace-y.

And Facebook’s first F8 conference, held last spring, was the event that truly separated the network from the rest of the pack, by opening up its platform to outside developers — a move that MySpace emulated earlier this year. Anyone want to venture guesses about what Facebook will announce this go-round? The comments section is all yours.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.