MySpace Chases After YouTube With New Music Video Site

MySpace’s new plan is to become a Web content portal — music, video, gaming, etc. — with a social twist. So it’s not going to let Google continue to run away with the music video market.

MySpace just dumped thousands of music videos onto its MySpace Music site — “aggregating fully licensed music video content from all of the company’s major and independent label partners.” CEO Owen Van Natta announced the new product at the Web 2.0 Summit in San Francisco.

Not a game-changer, but a smart move. Music videos are a huge percentage of YouTube’s most popular videos, and there’s no reason for MySpace users to have to go to a Google site to watch or share them. (Especially as Google and the music industry work to launch Vevo, a new music video site.)

