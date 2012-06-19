MySpace CEO: Maybe We'll Build An iPod Killer

Web 2.0 conference organiser John Battelle asked MySpace CEO Chris DeWolfe if MySpace Music planned to would build a digital music player to rival the iPod.



“It’s possible,” said DeWolfe.

But the he said: “Right now, we’re just focusing on the service,” which is probably the safer — and more believable — plan.

Also pressing: getting former MTV exec Courtney Holt to stop whispering to his friends about getting the MySpace Music CEO gig and start, you know, working the gig.

Highlights from the Reuters report on DeWolfe’s appearance:

McDonald’s, Sony Pictures, Toyota and State Farm are advertising sponsors of the site.

People streamed music more than 1 billion times in the first few days and have created 80 million playlists since the launch, DeWolfe said. Five million bands upload their music to the site.

