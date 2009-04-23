MySpace CEO Jason Calacanis?

During his time running AOL, Jonathan Miller acquired Jason Calacanis’s Weblogs Inc. for $25 million. The men formed a bond based on mutual respect. When Jon was up for the Yahoo CEO job Jason told me, “Jon Miller would be amazing.”

Given that relationship — and Jason’s proximity to MySpace headquarters — we wondered if Jon would name him MySpace’s next CEO now that Chris DeWolfe is reportedly out.

So we asked Jason. His answer: “No comment.”

Jon Miller’s former partner Ross Levinsohn is another name that is being bandied around.

