MySpace CEO Chris DeWolfe Fired, Reports TechCrunch

New News Corp (NWS) digital media boss Jonathan Miller is about to fire MySpace CEO Chris DeWolfe and replace him with an as-of-yet unnamed new CEO, reports TechCrunch’s Michael Arrington.



Arrington says the house cleaning won’t stop there:

We’ve also been told that the core MySpace executive team will follow. MySpace has a dozen or so “execs,” but our guess is that it’s the very senior team that will be terminated: cofounders Chris DeWolfe (CEO),

(President) and

(CTO). Removing any more of the team would be much more than a morale blow to the company – it would also bring operations to a screaming halt.

Despite rival social network Facebook’s 200 million user worldwide, MySpace continues to see more US visitors. But last week, ComScore reported that gap has almost closed:

