MySpace CEO Chris DeWolfe Fired, Reports TechCrunch

Nicholas Carlson

New News Corp (NWS) digital media boss Jonathan Miller is about to fire MySpace CEO Chris DeWolfe and replace him with an as-of-yet unnamed new CEO, reports TechCrunch’s Michael Arrington.

Arrington says the house cleaning won’t stop there:

We’ve also been told that the core MySpace executive team will follow. MySpace has a dozen or so “execs,” but our guess is that it’s the very senior team that will be terminated: cofounders Chris DeWolfe (CEO),

(President) and

(CTO). Removing any more of the team would be much more than a morale blow to the company – it would also bring operations to a screaming halt.

Despite rival social network Facebook’s 200 million user worldwide, MySpace continues to see more US visitors. But last week, ComScore reported that gap has almost closed:

