MySpace Apps Catching Up To Facebook's?

MySpace’s app platform has always played second fiddle — at best — to Facebook’s platform. But that may be changing — or at least it will once developers realise they can make at least as much money creating programs for News Corp.’s social network as they can working for Mark Zuckerberg.



That’s according to the ad network OfferPal, which provides virtual currency and rewards programs for about 350 apps on social networks — mostly Facebook and MySpace. The company tells us that their clients are seeing the same returns from apps on each network – about $75 per 1,000 daily active users and $150-$200 for the higher engagement applications. Matt McAllister, the marketing director for OfferPal, said this is a recent development – since June.

So why is the network taking off now? They recently added more features, like invitations, that make it easier for apps to spread. The Facebook redesign is another possible culprit. Developers freaked when they first saw the potential changes and looked for another platform to develop on.

Whatever the reason, it’s good news for MySpace, which is moving from its growth-at-all-costs phase to one in which it needs to start working on margins and profits. Addictive apps that keep users on the site for a long time can be a big help.

See Also:

Brad Greenspan Says His MySpace Lawsuit Is The ‘Financial Equivalent Of The OJ Simpson Case’

Blame Google For MySpace’s Advertising Problems

MySpace Takes A Step Toward Facebook — Allows App Invites

News Corp: We’re Not Talking To Yahoo Or Anyone Else, Because We Don’t Need To — MySpace Booming

MySpace’s New Classifieds Section Could Drive Traffic, Won’t Kill Craigslist

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.