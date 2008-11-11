MySpace Ad Sales Out-Hustling Facebook's

Everyone knows Facebook is having a hard time selling ads. But did you know how badly it’s being outsold by less popular social network MySpace? Jessica Vascellaro laid it out in this morning’s Journal:



[Facebook] says 70 of the U.S.’s 100 largest advertisers have advertised on its site since 2007. But its share of total number of U.S. online display ad views was just 1.1%, according to market research firm comScore Inc., in its most recent report in June. News Corp.‘s Fox Interactive Media Unit, which includes rival MySpace.com, is the market leader with 15.9% of display-ad spending, according to comScore.

More old numbers that bear repeating: With over 120 million active users Facebook expects to earn only between $300 million and $350 million in 2008. MySpace sold Google on a revenue share deal that pays more than twice that. Doesn’t Facebook know third place is you’re fired?

