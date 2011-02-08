Mysinglefriend.com: The British Dating Website With A Twist That Could Be Coming To You

Photo: Flickr

Mysinglefriend is a UK dating website with a difference. As you may have gathered from the name, the platform encourages people to endorse their single friends.The brainchild of Sarah Beeny, a British TV Presenter and Property Developer, the website launched in 2005.



I spoke to Beeny and business partner Will Miller who told me online dating is growing year on year for Mysinglefriend and a huge spike of signups are seen every January. Last month was no exception.

It had been my assumption that the dating website attracted middle class media professionals but with one million members since launch, Will tells me the audience is wide. However, he does agree they are strong on young urban professionals saying “the more customers you have of a certain demographic, the more you are likely to attract.”

With a fraction of the advertising budget of competitors such as Match.com and eHarmony, Mysinglefriend is aiming to scale via word of mouth and brand advocates. Although, it must be said, having a well-known founder must help, at least to make the website trustworthy.

New functionality is being planned for 2011 to coincide with a website redesign and mobile solution. The company is staying independent for now. Approaches for investment and partnerships are plentiful but the focus is on growing the members, the new design and a consideration of entering other territories.

