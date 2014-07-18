MyRoll Is A Beautiful Way To Organise Your Phone's Photos That Intelligently Learns Which Moments Matter Most

People take more photos than ever with their phone, and the result is often a long grid of photos that’s tough to search through.

MyRoll looks to replace this photo stream with a more organised gallery that sections your photos naturally into moments.

The genius of MyRoll, however, happens under the hood, where a robust personalisation system learns which photos mean more to you, designating more screen space to photos that you’ve viewed multiple times or feature your friends.

It’s a cohesive way to organise your photos that guides your eye to the best photos from your weekend trip, and if you spend time editing a specific photo, you’ll see that photo featured instead of the unedited duplicate.

The app’s personalisation system isn’t set in stone, either, and it responds to how you prefer to organise things.

For example, if you take a road trip, MyRoll might first initially bundle the photos taken during the trip into one moment. But if you visited multiple states on the trip, MyRoll will take note that you actually may conceptualize the photos from Florida as a different moment than those taken in Georgia, and the app will separate the moments accordingly.

If you’d rather keep it as one road trip moment, a simple pinch can consolidate two moments into one.

Fans of panoramas will also be pleased that MyRoll gives the extra-wide photos plenty of room to breathe, and the result is a stylish grid that emphasises your favourite photos while still keeping every single photo in one place.

When you open MyRoll, you’re greeted with a traditional gallery divided up into moments, with your best photos on display.

Tapping a specific moment enlarges the collection, stripping away the interface to present the moment in a clean layout that’s great for showing off photos to people. To look at a specific photo from within a moment, simply tap the photo to enter a full screen view.

MyRoll also remedies the frustration of uploading multiple photos to Facebook by allowing you to quickly select which photos you’d like to upload and taking care of the rest, all right from within the app.

The development team behind MyRoll is the same team behind the popular Flayvr app, and one way to think of MyRoll is as a souped-up and rebranded Flayvr 2.0, as MyRoll will be completely replacing Flayvr.

You can download MyRoll for iOS here, and Android users can download the app over at the Google Play store.

