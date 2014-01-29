Obama To Create New Kind Of Retirement Savings Account Called A 'myRA'

Here’s something new for the investing world.

This is from The White House’s State Of The Union fact sheet:

Creating “myRA” — A Safe, Easy-to-Use Starter Savings Account to Help Millions of Middle

Class Americans Save for Retirement. Starting to save is just the first step towards a secure

retirement. Workers must have a place to invest their hard-earned savings that provides an appropriate

balance of risk and return, and many private sector providers do not offer retirement savings options

tailored to smaller balance savers. Our retirement system should help these potential savers and

encourage them to begin building their retirement security. The President is using his executive

authority to create “myRA” (my Retirement Account) — a new simple, safe and affordable “starter”

retirement savings account that will be available through employers and help millions of Americans

save for retirement. This savings account would be offered through a familiar Roth IRA Account and,

like savings bonds, would be backed by the U.S. government.