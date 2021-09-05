MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell threatens to ‘go after’ investigative journalist, calling him an ‘enemy of our country’

MyPillow CEO Michael Lindell laughs during a press conference in Des Moines, on February 3, 2020. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell on Friday threatened an investigative journalist who wrote several exposés about him, calling him “an enemy of the country.”

In a live stream posted on his social media platform, Frank, Lindell vowed to “go after” Salon investigative reporter Zachary Petrizzo.

“I going to spend a lot more money, Zachary. I’m not out of money contrary to your little thing here,” Lindell said. “We are going after this kid.”

“Zachary is an enemy … He’s an enemy of our country,” Lindell added.

Petrizzo has written several stories about Lindell and his unsuccessful quest to prove voter fraud at the 2020 presidential election.

He recently reported that Lindell allegedly paid more than $US3 ($AU4) million to “white hat hackers” who were meant to reveal evidence that China helped President Joe Biden “steal” the election. However, the experts did not deliver.

Salon also published an article alleging that Lindell sold a 10-seat luxury aircraft this summer to fund his defense in the Dominion Voting Systems defamation lawsuit.

In a statement to Insider, Petrizzo said: “Unfortunately, Mr. Mike Lindell is more interested in lying about a reporter than a 1.3 billion dollar lawsuit against him from Dominion. Sounds like his priorities are backward! As to having me criminal charged? I wish him luck in that venture. I’ll keep my head on a swivel for the pillow police!”

“Mr. Lindell knows our Salon investigation is showing first hand that he was conned! More to come on that next week,” he added.

Insider has reached out to Lindell for comment.

Lindell has been a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump and a driving force of voter-fraud conspiracy. Earlier this year, he was sued by voting-machine company Dominion for spreading baseless election claims.