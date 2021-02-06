OAN aired a 90-second disclaimer before the MyPillow CEO's election-conspiracy-theory documentary

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

A far-right cable outlet on Friday aired a disclaimer ahead of the MyPillow CEO’s new documentary.

OAN ran a 90-second statement before Mike Lindell’s movie pushing baseless election-fraud claims.

Lindell has pushed the false claims against the backdrop of lawsuits from voting-machine companies.

Under the threat of costly lawsuits from voting-machine companies, One America News Network on Friday aired a 90-second disclaimer saying it was not affiliated with and didn’t endorse the erroneous views offered in a new documentary from MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

Lindell had bought airtime on the network for the documentary, OAN’s disclaimer said.

In the three-hour movie, Lindell features several players from the election-fraud conspiracy theory pushed by former President Donald Trump.

The election-technology companies Smartmatic and Dominion have recently filed or threatened to file a litany of defamation lawsuits over the baseless claims. Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani faces a $US1.3 billion suit from Dominion, and Smartmatic filed a $US2.7 billion lawsuit against Fox News this week; Giuliani and the former Trump attorney Sidney Powell were also named as defendants in Smartmatic’s suit.

The OAN disclaimer went to significant lengths to distance the network from the claims in Lindell’s movie.

The disclaimer said that Lindell was “exclusively responsible” for the content of the documentary and that it was “not the product of OAN’s reporting.”

“Further, the statements and claims expressed in this program are presented at this time as opinions only and are not intended to be taken or interpreted by the viewer as established facts,” the disclaimer continued.

Earlier this week, an anchor on the conservative network Newsmax talked over Lindell to read similar language as the MyPillow founder baselessly accused Dominion of fraud. The anchor walked off the set as Lindell continued to push the claims.

