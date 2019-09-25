The owner of a payroll company that suddenly vanished after losing $30 million meant for paychecks has been charged with fraud

Reuters/Jim Bourg FBI police vehicles.

On September 5, New York-based payroll company MyPayRollHR closed suddenly, leaving about 8,000 people at some 400 companies without their paychecks – and $US30 million unaccounted for.

The FBI launched an investigation and raided the home of MyPayRollHR owner Michael Mann less than two weeks later.

Now The Wall Street Journal reports that Mann has been charged with bank fraud after he admitted to creating fake companies to obtain $US70 million in loans.

Earlier this month, about 8,000 people were left without paychecks due to the sudden closure of MyPayrollHR, a New York-based payroll software company. Now the owner of MyPayrollHR, Michael Mann, has reportedly admitted to defrauding banks to receive $US70 million in loans since 2010.

The Wall Street Journal’s Ruth Simon reports that Mann admitted to the crime in a US District Court filing on September 20. Mann told authorities he created multiple false companies to obtain the loans, but his MyPayrollHR business was legitimate.

When MyPayrollHR closed on September 5, about $US30 million in paychecks due to the company’s clients went missing. According to the Journal, about 8,000 employees at 400 different companies were impacted. The FBI launched an investigation into MyPayRollHR and raided Mann’s home on September 16 in search of evidence.



According to the court filing, Mann told law enforcement that he had transferred the money needed to fund the payroll payments to one of his personal bank accounts. Mann apparently said he transferred the money to an account controlled by Pioneer Bancorp Inc. to temporarily address an outstanding debt. However, Pioneer froze Mann’s account, preventing him from cycling the money back out to the appropriate payroll accounts, per the report.

The Journal reports that Bank of America Corp also froze Mann’s accounts when it was determined that he was transferring millions of dollars between accounts at Bank of America and Pioneer. Cachet, the firm responsible for dispersing the paychecks, reversed the deposits to MyPayrollHR’s clients when it could no longer access the money, the report says.

Cachet’s sudden reversal led to some accounts is what apparently led to having the paycheck amount removed twice, leaving some employees with negative balances in the days following MyPayRollHR’s closure on September 5. The National Automated Clearing House Association reported that 97% of employees who missed paychecks due to MyPayrollHR’s closure have since had their wages restored.

Mann is cooperating with authorities, and claims that “almost all” of the fraudulent loans he obtained had been used to fund and sustain his businesses, the Journal reported.

Mike Koenig, a lawyer representing Mann, offered the following statement to Business Insider on his behalf:

“2 1/2 weeks ago, I pro-actively called the United States Attorney’s Office before any law enforcement or regulatory agency contacted Michael Mann. Within a few days, Michael voluntarily met with the USAO regarding the facts and circumstances that resulted in today’s allegations.Michael has been cooperating with authorities since that initial meeting, and will continue to do so, in order to fully and accurately detail what occurred. I understand that there is a lot of public interest in this case, but out of respect for the integrity of the investigation and Michael’s continued cooperation, he will not be making any public statements or answering questions other than those asked by investigators.”

