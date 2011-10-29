Bloomberg Calls In The FDNY For His Most Creative Attempt To Get Rid of Occupy Wall Street Yet

Photo: _PaulS_,Flickr

Just before 8 o’clock this morning, FDNY Commissioner Sal Cassano and some of his men raided Occupy Wall Street and searched tents looking for “flammable or illegal” items, Fox News New York reports.This shouldn’t have surprised the protesters. Earlier this week, the FDNY started raising concerns about potential fire hazards in the park. Though, nothing is cooked on an open flame, and even dish water is brought in pre-heated, they said that they were concerned about the growing number of tents being put up in the park and the lack of fire extinguishers.



And here’s why:

The protesters have gas-powered generators that they use to power their media centre. So of course, when the FDNY raided this morning, that’s what they found — gas cans and generators.

Here’s the news from Wall Street Journal Reporter, Michael Howard Saul’s twitter feed:

Bottom line: This is still about getting the protesters out of the park. If they don’t have the power to use media to rally supporters to the park, they’ll have to find another location. And even if they don’t move out of Zuccotti, this could silence them for a moment.

I must say, this move was pretty smart, Mayor Mike.

The thing is, even though they want to maintain a presence in the park, Occupy Wall Street is already scouting a location to house protesters during the winter months. They have 300K in the bank, so maybe they could rent a spot on the Upper East Side near the Mayor.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.