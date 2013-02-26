This Armband Uses The Electricity From Your Muscles To Control Computers And Smartphones

Wearable tech is getting even more creative.
If smartwatches or glasses aren’t your thing, how about a wrist band that can control your computer, smartphone apps, or video game console?
That’s what the MYO wristband does. It measures electrical activity in your muscles and translates that into directions for your gadgets and apps. This isn’t just some pie-in-the-sky idea either. You can pre-order one now for $149.
Take a look at this video of the MYO in action:
