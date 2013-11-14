Here's An Awesome Photo Of The Canadian Woman Who Just Rowed Across The Atlantic Ocean

Canadian rower Mylène Paquette, 35, just became the first North American woman to row solo across the North Atlantic ocean.

Paquette reached port in France after leaving Halifax more than 140 days ago. The Globe and Mail notes that fewer than a dozen people have rowed across the North Atlantic, and only two were solo women, both French nationals.

“It’s like climbing Everest,” Ms. Paquette said. “I am very proud I endured, that I didn’t give up.”

Check out the moment of triumph:

REUTERS/Stephane Mahe Solo woman rower Mylene Paquette of Canada celebrates as she arrives at Lorient harbour, November 12, 2013.

Here’s her basic route:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.