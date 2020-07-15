Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is set to become the NFL's highest-paid non-quarterback by signing a $125 million contract

Getty/Jason Miller Myles Garrett.

Myles Garrett is on the brink of signing a $US125 million five-year contract extension with the Cleveland Browns, according to NFL Network Insider’s Ian Rapoport.

The deal would see him become the NFL’s best-paid non-quarterback, ahead of Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack.

Garrett has not confirmed the deal, however did retweet a congratulatory message from Browns teammate Baker Mayfield.

Garrett played 10 games for Cleveland in 2019, recording 10 sacks and 18 quarterback hits.

His season was cut short in November, however, when he was suspended indefinitely for swinging a helmet at Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is on the brink of signing a $US125 million five-year contract extension to become the NFL’s best-paid non-quarterback.

That’s according to NFL Network Insider’s Ian Rapoport, who says Garrett’s proposed deal includes a guaranteed $US50 million signing fee and $US100 million in total guarantees.

With just two years remaining on his rookie deal, the new contract would tie the 24-year-old to the Browns until 2026, and would make him the highest paid defender in the league, with an average annual take home of $US25 million.

Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack is currently the NFL’s highest paid non-quarterback, earning an average of $US23.5 million per year, according Spotrac.

Neither Garrett nor the Browns have confirmed the deal, but Garrett did retweet a congratulatory message from Browns teammate and quarterback Baker Mayfield which read: “Well deserved!!! Let’s get it.”

Garrett, who was first pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, played 10 games for Cleveland in 2019, recording 10 sacks and 18 quarterback hits.

His season was cut short in November, however, when he was suspended indefinitely by the NFL for swinging a helmet at Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph during an ugly brawl at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

Garrett was reinstated by the NFL in February 2020, after which Browns general manager Andrew Berry said, according to the NFL’s website: “”We welcome Myles back to our organisation with open arms.

“We know he is grateful to be reinstated, eager to put the past behind him and continue to evolve and grow as a leader.”

