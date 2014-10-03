Mylan Shares Just Spiked 10%

Mylan shares are going nuts.

Shares of the pharmaceutical company were up as much as 10% in early trade on Thursday, and rumours regarding a possible merger were making the rounds, with the pop in shares purportedly related to this chatter.

Headlines from Reuters, however, were more restrained, saying simply that Mylan shares were surging on volume.

Bloomberg noted that this was the largest gain for the stock since September 19.

This post will be updated as we learn more…

