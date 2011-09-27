Language Translation Startup myGengo Raises $5.25 Million From Atomico

Photo: Japan Today

Website language translation service, myGengo, has raised a $5.25 million Series A round from 500 Startups and Atomico.The money will be used to grow its marketing, sales and engineering teams.



myGengo (gengo means language in Japanese) works with companies to translate their websites in 15 different languages.

The company says revenue is up 44% year-over-year, and it just translated its 15 millionth word.

myGengo recently raised a $1.75 million seed round; it was founded by Robert Laing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.